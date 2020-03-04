Meet the 2020 finalists in the North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards

2020 marks an important year for the North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards as it celebrates 30 years of recognising and rewarding excellence and innovation from North East Scotland food and drink producers.

This year 32 businesses across the region are celebrating after reaching the finals of the Awards 2020 following 71 entries across all categories.

Delivered by Opportunity North East (ONE) in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, the awards are open to all food and drink producers in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Shortlisted and winning businesses gain greater brand recognition, increased sales and new trade connections, all of which contribute to the sector’s role in growing the regional economy.

This year’s awards cover 12 different categories spanning the breadth of the industry and covering product categories for Best Retail, Best Foodservice, Best Distilling and Brewing through to Innovation, Export and Sustainability.

The judging panel for this year’s awards included Ronnie Kelman, Business Director, ESS Support Services Worldwide, Kevin Shand, Regional Account Manager, Braehead Foods Ltd, James Taylor, Buying and Trade Marketing Manager, Gordon & MacPhail, Peter Sherry, Founder, The Beerhive, Sarah Mackie, Brakes, and Karen Ford, Foodhall Manager, Brodie Countryfare.

James Taylor, Buying and Trade Marketing Manager, Gordon & MacPhail said: “I was incredibly impressed with the range and standard of entries to the Awards. It’s been a fantastic opportunity to see what producers in the region are doing and to see the products that they are developing.

"Congratulations again to everyone who entered, it was a pleasure judging these awards and I’d like to wish all the finalists the very best of luck.”

The businesses reaching the 2020 finals are:

Angus & Oink Ltd, Associated Seafoods Ltd, Aurora Sustainability Ltd, Barra Bronzes, Barra Castle, Bickiepegs Healthcare, Brew Toon, Dean's, Duncan's of Deeside Ltd, Esker Spirits Ltd, Farmlay Eggs, Forest Farm, International Fish Canners (Scotland) Ltd, James Rizza & Sons Ltd,

John Ross, Lost Loch Spirits Ltd, Mackie's of Scotland, Mackintosh of Glendaveny Ltd, Moray Distillery Ltd, Porter's Gin, Raven Spirits Limited, rora dairy, six°north, Succulento, Summerhouse Drinks Ltd, Sutherlands of Portsoy, The Bay Fish & Chips, The Crafty Pickle Co, The Teasmith Spirit Company Ltd, The Wee Hemp Company, Wark Farm and WooHa Brewing Company.

North East Scotland has an excellent base for growth in food, drink, agriculture and seafood, with its wide range of primary produce, new businesses, big name brands and international connections. The food, drink and agriculture sector is a significant part of the region’s economy, directly employing more than 22,000 people.

Excluding the whisky sector, it contributes an estimated 20% of Scotland’s food and drink industry output. The awards ceremony will be held on Thursday 19 March at The Chester Hotel, Aberdeen. Tickets are £84pp including VAT and can be booked online at: www.nesfoodanddrinkawards.co.uk.

The Awards have received sponsorship from a range of businesses and organisations, including; title sponsor ESS Support Services Worldwide, CMS, Dentons UK and Middle East LLP, Johnston Carmichael, Scotland Food & Drink, Serco NorthLink Ferries, Skills Development Scotland and Strachans.