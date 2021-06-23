Meldrum Academy's pocket garden wins special commendation

Meldrum Academy's pocket garden won a special commendation from the judges.

Children, from as young as three, were challenged to design a colourful and sustainable garden that could feature at the Scottish Gardens Show at Scone Palace in late May.

Sadly, the show was cancelled due to Covid restrictions. However, the entrants grew and built their gardens to be showcased online.

Meldrum Academy submission – Harry’s Haven – features a pond in a bucket, space for insects, and bird feeders.

The judges commented: “This is an excellent achievement. The idea of a pond in a bucket is really well done and the garden has a soft, natural feel with plastic containers cleverly disguised. The plants are well chosen and there is a bit of room for them to grow too.

"It makes the most of a very small space, allowing the natural surfaces to work well together with the planting.”

All gardens were connected to one of four interlinked 2021 themes - The Year of Coasts and Waters, One Planet Picnic, Wildlife Gardening and Celebrating Nature on our Doorstep.

Eve Keepax, Education and Learning Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “It has been inspiring to see the range of fantastic learning and teaching generated by designing and creating these Pocket Gardens.

"The children have shown imaginative and collaborative problem solving, practical application of ideas, resilience in facing challenges, as well as creating low-carbon, wildlife friendly gardens that are full of fun.”

Anthony McCluskey, Chair of the Garden for Life Forum, who was involved in the judging, said: “We have been so impressed by the dedication of the schools and the children taking part in this competition.

"The fact that all of the gardens provide both food for humans and shelter and food for wildlife shows that we can make more space for nature in our gardens while sustaining ourselves, and we hope that these gardeners of the future will continue to garden with wildlife in mind.”