Memorial plaque for Crew Commander installed at Insch Fire Station

The plaque in memory of Crew Commander Kerridge

Crew Commander Kerridge (49) took ill and died on 13 April 2020 while attending an emergency incident.

His sudden death had a profound impact on colleagues and the community.

Stewart Murray, Watch Commander at Incsh Fire Station, said: “Stevie was a big part of the station - not just for his skills and professionalism but also for his personality.

“He was a gentle soul and the installation of the plaque is an indication of just how well regarded he was by everyone.”

Stevie’s wife, Lynn and two sons, James and Sam, are to be invited to the Station for a private view of the plaque.