Moves to create a single church parish

Methlick is one of the churches which will make up the proposed new parish © Copyright Derek Gray and licensed for reuse under creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0

This means for the churches in this area – Methlick, Tarves Barthol Chapel and Udny & Pitmedden – it is likely that instead of three separate parishes, they will move to become one single parish as is the case with the Formartine churches.

There will still be Sunday services in each of the areas, but one parish simplifies things like administration, charity numbers, bank accounts and avoids duplication of effort.

In addition there are no plans to close any of the current church buildings.

The Rev Dr Will Stalder and the Rev Dr Alison Swindells will be the two full-time ministers for the single parish and will lead/coordinate the services across each of the locations.

Occasionally, other members of the church will help in leading worship, preaching etc. as they do now.

A statement from Methlick Church said: “The Church of Scotland has given us a period of time to discuss how we can work together in the future so a working group of individuals from across the four congregations is currently meeting monthly to make these decisions.

"We have until December 2022 to sign what’s called a “Covenant Agreement” which will formalise the changes.”