Musicians urged to enter SNH contest

A contest has been launched calling for musicians to write music inspired by the coasts and waters of Scotland’s nature reserves.

Forvie National Nature Reserve is one of 10 nature reserves featured in the competition.

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) and Fèis Rois have partnered up on this first-ever competition for Scotland to inspire people to connect with nature through music.

The competition, called In Tune with Nature, will be judged by a panel of well-known faces from the Scottish music industry including Julie Fowlis, Vic Galloway, and Karine Polwart, and is part of the celebrations for the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.

Winners will receive a £500 cash prize, as well as the opportunity to take part in live performances throughout the year.

Each winner will also make a film on the nature reserve which inspired their music with a professional film-maker.

Entries can be in any style of music, and may or may not include lyrics.

References to local culture, language and tradition are encouraged. New Gaelic songs are particularly encouraged in the Beinn Eighe and Creag Meagaidh areas, as are songs written in Scots and regional dialects in other areas.

Daryl Short, SNH's reserve manager at Forvie, said: “There’s so much to be inspired by on our nature reserves, particularly during the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020. We have such an amazing variety of marine wildlife and seabirds in Scotland, as well as stunning beaches, lochs and rivers. It’s hard not to be inspired by such beauty!

“Music and nature have so much in common – they’re both moving and give us so much pleasure. We can’t wait to hear what people come up with to make us see these special places in a new light.”

Fiona Dalgetty, Chief Executive of Fèis Rois, added: “We at Fèis Rois are thrilled to be collaborating on this new project with SNH to encourage musicians to create new work inspired by our beautiful landscapes in Scotland. We also believe that musicians have an invitation here to make a creative response to the climate challenge affecting our natural heritage in Scotland today. We look forward to receiving entries from all genres of musician.”

The contest closes on Sunday, May 31, with winners announced on Friday, June 26.

For details visit www.nature.scot.