National Lottery funding helps community groups begin COVID-19 recovery journey

Many of the charities and voluntary organisations receiving awards will provide vital support and activities for people as they begin to meet up with others again post pandemic.

Belhelvie Community Trust has received £8000. This Trust, on the Aberdeenshire coast, will use funds to install a double accessible swing as part of the playground of the Sand Bothy on Balmedie Beach.

Gordon Woodworkers will use their £5000 tocupgrade their woodturning workshop which is based in Leslie, Aberdeenshire.

Kemnay Community Council has been awarded £1,700. The community council will use the funding to re-fit their premises and for the equipment needed to run a community food larder.

Tarves Parish Church of Scotland has received £9,999. The church will use the funding to build a new large shed for storage to support group activities held in the Youth Hall.

The National Lottery Community Fund’s Scotland Chair, Kate Still, said: “It’s great to see a such a variety of projects being funded to help people of all ages and backgrounds begin to adapt and recover from the pandemic.