National pageant for Sherylanne

A north east mum is celebrating after being chosen to compete in a national beauty pageant next year.

Former Ellon Academy pupil Sherylanne Green will take part in Ms Great Britain 2020.

Sherylanne is no stranger to beauty pageants having already taken part in 14 competitions.

She has also previously won Miss Year Highland 2015 and Miss Aberdeen 2017.

Formerly of Tarves and now living in Aberdeen, Sherylanne had always wanted to enter the Miss Great Britain pageant but admitted she didn’t feel she had enough confidence.

However this year the competition added a Ms category for the first time for older contestants and she felt that this was her time to give it a try.

After sending in her application Sherylanne was delighted to have been accepted to take part.

She said: “I honestly couldn’t believe it when I got the email saying I had been chosen as a finalist.

“It’s the most surreal feeling that maybe I am actually good enough.

“I can’t wait to get there, meet all the other contestants and get on that stage.”

Each contestant taking part in the event will be fundraising for charity and Sherylanne has decided to raise money for Alex’ Wish and Cancer Research UK.

To support Sherylanne with her fundraising efforts visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SherylanneGreen.

Miss Great Britain will be held in February 2020 in Leicester.