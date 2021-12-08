National Trust for Scotland tallies Storm Arwen's toll

All estate trails are blocked at Haddo House by fallen trees.

The charity has seen hundreds of trees felled by the violent winds, infrastructure damaged across the country, and a devastating impact on wildlife.

Many woodlands have suffered and the public are being urged to stay away from some properties until they can be made safe once again.

At Castle Fraser, around 200 trees are down and at Crathes Castle, all estate trails are blocked and it is a similar story at Haddo House.

North East Gardens and Designed Landscape Manager Chris Wardle said: “The high winds have blown down many trees on the majority of our north east estates, blocking trails and access tracks, and causing other damage to the trail network and countryside infrastructure.

“The combination of windblown trees and potentially icy conditions over the coming weeks mean many sites are in a hazardous condition.

“Windblown trees and damaged roads also prohibit access for emergency vehicles, so we are asking members of the public to help us by staying away for the moment.

“We don’t want anyone risking their personal safety by venturing into the woodlands until such time as we can declare them safe.

“We would reiterate the advice from Forestry and Land Scotland to avoid forest walks until we are clear that all dangerous trees have been dealt with in a suitable manner.”

Chief Executive Philip Long OBE paid tribute to the National Trust for Scotland teams dealing with this difficult and challenging situation: “The National Trust for Scotland teams across the country have made heroic efforts to assess and start repairing damage, as well as reopening our places, where it is safe to do so. Many of our team members have been personally affected, having had no power themselves for several days, and we are indebted to them for all they are doing.

“To all those who care about Scotland’s heritage we appeal for your help. Your support will help us continue the essential clean-up and restoration needed, providing funds for work where it is most urgently required.”