New campaign launched to promote visits to Aberdeenshire’s towns and villages this summer

VisitAberdeenshire's new campaign aims to promote visits to Aberdeenshire’s towns and villages this summer.

The campaign is created in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council and follows a successful application by the local authority for funding from the Scotland Loves Fund, administered by Scotland Towns Partnership on behalf of the Scottish Government.

The campaign will also feed into the national Scotland Loves Local initiative.

Included in the eight-week campaign is an STV advert on screens, as well as paid social promotion and radio advertising.

VisitAberdeenshire has appointed social media influencers to share their Aberdeenshire towns and villages experiences with VisitAberdeenshire’s 101,000 followers.

A dedicated campaign website has been created with inspiration for travel, things to do, places to stay and where to eat.

The campaign will target those living in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, but also those in neighbouring Moray and Angus regions too.

Chris Foy, CEO, VisitAberdeenshire, said: “Aberdeenshire’s towns and villages are fascinating, and all incredibly different with so much to see and do.

"We’re urging local residents to explore the region’s network of town centres to help the local tourism sector recover.”

Businesses can also get involved with the campaign with a window dressing competition launching next month, celebrating the very best of Aberdeenshire.

Mr Foy continued: “We encourage them to have a bit of fun and decorate their shop front or receptions, the theme is quite simply ‘Aberdeenshire’ – which could be famous landmarks in their town centre.”

Cllr Peter Argyle, Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “Whether they be dotted along our stunning coastline or tucked away in our incredible countryside, the warm welcome from our communities and businesses is always the same and will make you want to return time and again.