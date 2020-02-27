New manager for Ellon Meadows

One of top rated sports centres in the north east has appointed a new manager.

Kevin Riddell was born and brought up in Ellon where he still lives after retiring from a successful career with Police Scotland where he reached the rank of inspector.

His appointment was welcomed by Ellon Meadows Sports Trust chairperson Katie Crossley who said: “We are delighted to have Kevin join the team. He will be a key figure at the Meadows, especially given his working knowledge of the town, helping us ensure the Meadows is for the community and in the community.

“The Meadows belongs to the town, and has done since it opened its doors to the public 30 years ago.”

Trust member Kevin Wright added: “The Meadows has long and sometimes chequred history, but has always been there for sport for all. If we work together, we’ll take sport forward in Ellon.”

Speaking about his new role Kevin said: “I have been a sports enthusiast all my life and have participated in a number of sports, many of them at the Meadows which is well known to me.

“I continue to try and keep myself fit and will be seen regularly in our excellent gym, but most of all I look forward to working with the fantastic team here at the centre, while taking the Meadows forward and fulfilling the massive potential of the Meadows in partnership with the trust members, and of course the public in the Ellon area.

“It’s a huge challenge, but one I relish.”

The appointment of a new manager was seen as a purposeful step forward by Aberdeenshire Councillor Gillian Owen who is chair of the Leisure and Education committee.

Cllr Owen said: “Kevin will be a real asset to not only the Meadows, but with his experience of the community is well placed to take sport into the lives of members of the public.

“The Meadows has always been a key player in the development of leisure activities in the Ellon area and this appointment confirms its ongoing commitment to the town and local sport.”