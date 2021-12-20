New Pitsligo man named as victim in A90 car crash

John Grover (62), from New Pitsligo, died following a two-vehicle crash on the A90 last Thursday (December 16).

John Grover died following a collision between his silver Hyundai i40 car and a silver Ford Transit van around 3.20pm on Thursday, December 16, on theA90 road near Foveran.

The 62-year-old, from New Pitsligo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has asked for privacy at this difficult time so that they can mourn their loss.

Sergeant Chris Smith, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “The thoughts of everyone at Police Scotland are with John’s family and friends at this most difficult of times.

“Enquiries are still ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and we are keen to speak to anyone who was driving at, or near, the location who has not already been spoken to by an officer.