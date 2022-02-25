Olympic cyclist Neah Evans backs Ellon skateboard park plans

Olympic cyclist Neah Evans has backed plans for a new bike and skateboard park in the town.

Neah, who won a Silver medal with Team GB in the women’s team pursuit at Tokyo 2020, has said that she “wholeheartedly” supports the Ellon Wheel Park proposal.

The development would see a 650-yard-long, all-in-one park created for skateboarders, mountain bikers, cyclists and BMX riders in the town’s Gordon Park.

The Ellon Wheel Park Committee has submitted a planning application to Aberdeenshire Council for permission to build a pump track, cycling tracks and concrete skate park and it is currently awaiting determination.

Committee members are hoping to open the Ellon Wheel Park in 2023 to tie in with Glasgow hosting the Cycling World Championships.

Neah said: “An active, outdoor lifestyle is widely understood to be a vital contributor to well-being and the basis for a fulfilled and contented childhood leading to a well-integrated future in the adult world.

“The Wheel Park project will provide facilities to meet these aims backed up by dedicated volunteers in a safe and caring environment.

“My own experiences of racing have taken me to places I would never otherwise have been, have encouraged and developed friendships across geographic boundaries and given me an enduring pride at representing my team and country.

“In order for others to have these opportunities, facilities need to be provided and I wholeheartedly support and approve the Ellon Wheel Park and wish the committee success in bringing their dreams to fruition.”

Ellon Wheel Park Group chairman Colin Allanach said: “The vision is to create a multi-wheeled, multi-disciplined sport facility in Ellon that is accessible and inclusive to all and will inspire people to get on a bike, scooter, skateboard or skates.

“Ellon needs to give youths a chance to focus on learning skills and positive behaviours and it is hoped this facility will help that.”

The group also believes that the new park will help to bring visitors to the town and support its local businesses.

Colin explained: “There is a flourishing adrenaline sport tourist industry with skaters and cyclists travelling to visit different parks all over the country.