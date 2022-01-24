Online kitchen ceilidh goes global for Burns Night

Fiona, who grew up steeped in a world of music as the daughter of Gaelic singing stars Calum Kennedy and Anne Gillies, has assembled a sensational cast of friends and family for the event.

‘Nae Ordinary Burns Supper’ captures the intimacy of a kitchen concert, adds some Hollywood magic from the likes of actor Alan Cumming and delves into the musical legacy of Robert Burns with performances from fiddler Paul Anderson, Scots singer Shona Donaldson and the magical University of Aberdeen Chamber Choir.

Prolific BBC broadcaster Mark Stephen who presents Radio Scotland’s ever-popular Out of Doors programme will take the audience on the most enthralling gallop through Burns’ epic poem Tam o’ Shanter.

Singer Fiona Kennedy will broadcast the Burns celebrations across the world

Nae Ordinary Burns Supper has become an annual feature in Scotland’s cultural calendar for over a decade, raising nearly half a million pounds for charity. Although forced online this year due to Covid restrictions it will be available to stream worldwide from 7.30pm GMT on January 25.

Fiona Kennedy OBE said: “I’ve enjoyed a fair few kitchen ceilidhs over the years, but this Nae Ordinary Burns Supper is set to be extra special bringing the Bard’s work to life in music song and drama.

“Mark Stephen will take us on a whisky-fuelled gallop through Ayrshire — giving the most spectacular rendition of Tam o’ Shanter you’ve ever heard.

“A whole host of top musicians join me for a song or two, with the University of Aberdeen Chamber Choir in fine voice.

“From Broadway to Alloway, the brilliant Alan Cumming will give us his take on a Burns classic.

“I’ve even roped in my husband, ‘the golfer’ and my talented BAFTA winning daughter Sophie to do a turn.

“We’ll have a worldwide audience joining us from Canada, the USA, Denmark, Greece, France Australia, New Zealand and beyond! — Scots at home and abroad, lovers of Scotland and some Burns Supper rookies too.

“It’s very easy to get online tickets through Eventbrite. Please join us and also help support three wonderful charities — VSA, Camphill and the University of Aberdeen Development Trust.”