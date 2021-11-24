Photographer to launch calendar to support children’s charity

Photographer Bryan Evans.

The calendar is full of stunning photography that feature Scotland’s wildlife, countryside, and architecture.

Bryan said: “I wanted to be able to continue to help what I feel is a fantastic cause that does so much good for the community I have called home for over a decade now.”

The funds raised from the calendar will enable Befriend a Child to continue their befriending programme for local children growing up in difficult life circumstances. Since reopening their waiting lists last year, there has been a steady influx of referrals of children in need of their support.

Bryan, a former befriender with the charity, is an example of how a positive role model in a child’s life can make a world of difference.

He said: “Growing up in a pretty rough area outside of Glasgow I was very fortunate that I had a superb role model in my grandpa, if it wasn't for that I am not sure what I would have gone on to do. He made all the difference in my choices in life, and I wanted to do the same for someone else.”

Befriend a Child has been a lifeline for the young people they support, especially during a challenging year and a half.

They currently have 50 children looking for befrienders and mentors.

Bryan continued: “Befriending was incredibly rewarding, I felt like I was making a small positive difference to a kid who needed it.

" I don't have kids of my own, so it certainly gave me a new found respect of the challenges parents with teenagers face, I already considered myself an empathetic person but certainly this made me a better listener and more considered in my advice and responses to questions."

Tara Morrison, fundraising and marketing co-ordinator said: “We are incredibly grateful for Bryans hard work and generosity. He has a wonderful eye for photography and it’s amazing that he’s using his gift to help local children.”

The calendar costs £15 and 100% of profits will be going to Befriend a Child.