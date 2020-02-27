Plans progress at Ellon Legion

Work is getting underway at the Ellon British Legion to ensure that the facility has a bright and promising future.

The Legion’s new chairman Douglas Watson, who took over the role last month, has said that the recovery plan for the club is “beginning to take shape”.

He added that progress is being made on several fronts and significant savings have been identified that will save “thousands of pounds” over the next year.

Mr Watson said: “Members have rallied round in the past few weeks to improve the appearance of the front of the building and the entrance.

“Volunteers have repaired the flag pole so that the Legion flag flies once more, new planters have been made and planted up with a garden bench donated and placed between them, a new banner positioned above the front door and new external lighting installed - all of which have made the entrance to the Legion much more attractive and welcoming.”

Plans are also in place to get dances and entertainments going again.

A free fundraising Disco ‘Through the Decades’ will be held on Saturday, February 29 with the theme of Leap into the Legion.

Bands have also been booked for dances in March and April.

He added: “The Management Committee has been greatly encouraged by the support shown by members and the numbers of new members who are coming forward and hopes for a good turnout for the first of its fundraising activities.”