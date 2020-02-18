Police appeal following Ellon break-ins

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a series of break-ins in Ellon.

At around 11.20pm last night (Monday, February 17), police were called following a break-in at a fish and chip restaurant in the town.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.

Police are also investigating a series of break-ins in Ellon during the night and are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Kate Coyle of North Aberdeenshire CID said: “A number of garages were broken into and items stolen in the Smiddy-lane area.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in this area or around your property in Ellon between 6pm and 11 pm on Monday night to contact police.

“If you have any information then please call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 4306 of Monday, February 17.”