Police appeal following fatal road crash on the A947 Aberdeen to Old Meldrum Road
Police Scotland is appealing for information following a fatal road crash on Wednesday, July 28.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 7:05 am
Around 4.40pm, officers were called to a two vehicle collision, involving a car and an articulated lorry, on the A947 Aberdeen to Old Meldrum road near to the junction with the A920 road to Ellon.
Emergency services attended and the 25-year-old male driver of the car died at the scene.
Road Policing Sergeant Scott Deans said: "Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.”
Call 101, quoting incident number 2425 of Wednesday, 28 July, 2021