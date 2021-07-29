Police appeal following fatal road crash on the A947 Aberdeen to Old Meldrum Road

Police are urgin any motorists with dash-cam footage of the incident to get in touch.

Around 4.40pm, officers were called to a two vehicle collision, involving a car and an articulated lorry, on the A947 Aberdeen to Old Meldrum road near to the junction with the A920 road to Ellon.

Emergency services attended and the 25-year-old male driver of the car died at the scene.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Deans said: "Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.”