Police award for Garioch Community Team Special Constable

Stephen Booth was named Special Constable of the Year at the award ceremony, which took place online last Friday.

Stephen joined the Special Constabulary in September 2019 having been so impressed by the police response he received after being the victim of an assault.

Despite having a full time job, he has worked an average of over 100 hours a month, including a staggering 170 hours during December 2020.

Special Constable Stephen Booth (right) with Highlands' Jonathan Bellarby, who was also named Special Constable of the Year.

Stephen has been fundamental in shaping a team of Special Constables to target local issues, instigating and leading local initiatives to enhance communities, and he is a highly valued and integral part of the Garioch Community Policing Team in Aberdeenshire South.

He was among 57 recipients of awards, with other winners including a team dedicated to tackling online child sexual abuse and exploitation, officers who demonstrated outstanding bravery against violent perpetrators and members of the public who put their own lives in danger to rescue others.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone QPM, who presented the awards, said: "The last 12 months has been an intense and demanding year, underlining the relentless nature of policing.

“Helping those in crisis goes to the heart of policing’s core values and purpose. These awards remind us of the individual acts undertaken to that end every day, right across Scotland.

“Equally, we recognise acts of bravery by members of the public who have gone above and beyond what can be expected of a citizen. I am deeply grateful to them for their courage.”

Mr Livingstone added: “The recipients of the Chief Constable’s Award underlines the changing nature of the needs of our communities. The requirement for policing to build capability and capacity to respond effectively to threat, risk and harm in the virtual space has become ever clearer.