Positive inspection for Ellon school

An Ellon primary school has been praised by inspectors following a visit by Education Scotland and the Care Inspectorate.

A team of inspectors carried out an inspection at the town’s Meiklemill Primary School and Nursery Class in September 2019.

During the visit they spoke to parents, carers and children, and also worked with the head teacher and staff.

From Education Scotland Meiklemill Primary received three “Good” ratings and one “Very Good”, while the Nursery Class received three “Satisfactory” ratings and one “Good”.

The Nursery Class was given two “Good” ratings from the Care Inspectorate for its quality of care and support, and quality of staffing.

The inspection team found that the children were “happy”, “enthusiastic” and “ready to learn”.

They added that children worked well together and supported each other in their learning.

The school was also praised for its “positive encouragement and celebration” of the pupils’ wider achievements.

However a few areas of improvement were identified and discussed with the head teacher and a representative from Aberdeenshire Council.

Improvements included learning and teaching to raise attainment and secure progress, enhance links between the work of the nursery class and primary school, and review and update the curriculum pathways in line with national benchmarks.

The Care Inspectorate said it was “confident” that the school will continue to improve and will make no further visits in connection with the inspection.