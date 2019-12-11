Praise in Parliament for Ellon skater

An Ellon teenager has been congratulated by a north east MSP for her sporting success.

Scottish Conservative MSP Peter Chapman has asked the Scottish Parliament to commend Holly Noble, who recently participated in the international Santa Claus Cup in Budapest.

The talented 14-year-old, who has been skating since she was seven, faced competition from 30 competitors across Europe.

The Ellon Academy pupil has also qualified for the British Championships, which take place in Sheffield next April, and has been chosen for the 2019-20 GB development squad.

Mr Chapman said the youngster should be extremely proud of her achievements.

He added: “It’s fantastic to see someone following their dreams and Holly deserves credit for all her achievements at such a young age.

“Holly clearly has a great work ethic and fantastic determination.

“It’s brilliant to see a young competitor from the North East do so well on the internationally stage.

“I wish Holly every success for the future and I’m sure she has a great career ahead of her.”