Projects secure share of Scotland Loves Local Fund

Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur, right, with STP Chief Officer Phil Prentice (Picture: Jamie Simpson)

The Scottish Government fund encourages support for local economies which were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The schemes awarded funding are:

Aberdeenshire Council who has been awarded £25,071 to build on the Scotland Loves Local Aberdeenshire Rediscover Aberdeenshire’s town centres campaign to promote the shop local message, including through of radio adverts, social media and newspaper campaigns, competitions, and live radio events in nine key town centres including Inverurie and Ellon. Marketing also of the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card. We Are Inverurie received £25,000 to develop a 'Shop Lokil' app to give local businesses a platform on which they can trade digitally. The plan is that this will be a pilot project which will be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Udny Community Trust Co. Ltd who will use its £5,500 grant to improve accessibility into what is envisioned as a multi-use community space by creation of an entirely new DDA entrance.

Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur said: “The Scottish Government is supporting our communities to deliver renewed local prosperity.

"I hope these grants will help spur on many of the projects which are vital to unlocking the innovation and action which will make our towns and neighbourhoods stronger.”

The Fund has been administered by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), the organisation spearheading Scotland Loves Local with support from the Scottish Government’s.

STP Chief Officer Phil Prentice said: “Vital work is taking place in Aberdeenshire and across Scotland to revitalise and reimagine our communities. There’s real innovation among the projects being supported.”