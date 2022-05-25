£1 entry to explore local sites including Pitmedden Garden and Castle Fraser

The initiative encourages young people to get out and explore many of the historic sites Scotland has to offer. With natural and built sites across the country there’s an experience for everyone to enjoy, from stunning landscapes through to castles, magnificent gardens, historic dwellings, and significant places, such as the battlefields on which the nation’s future turned.

The £1 offer means that anyone aged 11-25 with a Young Scot National Entitlement Card will be able to visit local historic sites including Pitmedden Garden and Castle Fraser.

Originally introduced in 2018, the initiative has seen young people across the country save hundreds of thousands of pounds in entry fees to enjoy and explore Scotland’s rich heritage.

The initiative between National Trust for Scotland, Historic Environment Scotland, and Historic Houses Scotland, seeks to engage the next generation with Scotland’s heritage

Philip Long OBE, Chief Executive of the National Trust for Scotland, said: “The last two years have been a challenging time for all of us and exploration of the beautiful places Scotland has to offer was a cherished respite. Now that we are largely free from restrictions, we hope to welcome more people back to our sites and encourage young people with a Young Scot card to get out there and explore the wealth of places available to them across the country.”

Kirsten Urquhart, Chief Executive of Young Scot, commented: “Young Scot is delighted to be continuing our partnership with the National Trust for Scotland, Historic Environment Scotland, and Historic Houses Scotland – and supporting young people to access Scotland’s remarkable historic sites using their free Young Scot National Entitlement Card.

"If they are under 22 years old, they are also eligible for free nationwide bus travel using their card, making it even easier to enjoy the hundreds of historic sites Scotland offers.”

Alex Paterson, Chief Executive at Historic Environment Scotland said: “We are delighted to once more be a part of this initiative and be able to offer Young Scot cardholders the opportunity to explore many of our historic sites for only £1. This summer I would like to encourage as many of Scotland’s young people as possible to take advantage of this initiative and explore some of our much-loved heritage attractions, from castles to cairns, and enjoy our rich and diverse historic environment and the many benefits it brings.”

Andrew Hopetoun, Chairman of Historic Houses Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to be involved with this initiative. We represent the nation’s largest collection of independently owned historic houses and gardens and are here to ensure these historic homes stay alive for generations to come. Making these sites more accessible to young people is of huge importance to us and we hope that Young Scot card holders enjoy exploring our fascinating homes.”