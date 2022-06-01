£1.9 million of new investment to help improve places across Aberdeenshire

Successful projects include the build of a new e-commerce app in Inverurie and the creation of a new multi-sport, multi-ability wheeled sport facility at Gordon park in Ellon

This funding is coming from the second-year allocation of the Scottish Government Place Based Investment Programme (PBIP) which is designed to support coherent investment decisions that respond to local community priorities for their places.

The PBIP is expected to be a five-year Programme, lasting until 2025/26 with further injections of funding to be confirmed annually.

Central to the delivery of the Programme is ensuring that investment decisions are shaped by the evidenced needs of local communities, regenerate and revitalise towns and villages, help tackle inequality and disadvantage and accelerate Scotland towards ‘net zero’ emissions goals.

Projects are also expected to offer sustainable and impactful benefits to the places in which they are delivered.

The successful projects in Ellon and Inverurie for 2022/23 are:

Ellon Wheel Park, Ellon - Ellon Wheel Park Group - £243,790

Community-driven project to build a new multi-sport, multi-ability wheeled sport facility at Gordon park in Ellon.

The area will be specifically designed for combined use for wheeled sports such as BMX cycling, mountain bike cycling, road bike cycling, in line skating, rollerblading, roller skating, skateboarding, and wheelchair sports and will be the first in Scotland to contain the combination of tracks and courses proposed.

Localised E-commerce App, Inverurie - We Are Inverurie BID - £110,000

Project seeks to develop a new e-commerce marketplace platform, initially piloted in Inverurie but then potentially rolled out across Aberdeenshire.

This would be designed to lock retail spend into Aberdeenshire and support smaller businesses to operate a digital presence effectively and competitively.

The key project aims are to promote an equitable marketplace, drive consumers to local products.

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, Councillor John Crawley said: “Once again we are seeing a wide range of fascinating community projects being supported by the Place Based Investment Programme which will help create more inviting, accessible and resilient attractions across the region.

“From improvements to the wonderful Alford Valley Community Railway to the rejuvenation of the iconic art-deco lido pavilion at Tarlair, these funds will help community groups create vibrant, successful places for local residents and visitors to enjoy for many years to come.”