Public invited to share views on Kintore substation replacement plans

The public are invited to attend the consultation events to share their views on the Kintore substation replacement plans

Kintore substation is a critical site on the electricity transmission network and already acts as the connection hub for many 275 kilovolt (kV) and 132kV transmission circuits in the north east, as well as facilitating power transfer down the east coast of Scotland.

As the 132kV substation equipment is reaching the end of its operational life, its replacement is key to maintain network reliability and security of supply in the local area, as well as to support the onward transmission of renewable electricity generated in the north east to areas of demand.

SSEN Transmission is inviting members of the community and interested parties to attend an exhibition to discuss proposals with the project team and to share their thoughts on the project plans.

A face-to-face public exhibition will take place on Tuesday, October 19 at Kintore Public Hall between 2pm-7pm. This is an open-door drop-in session.

A further two online consultation events will take place on Wednesday, October 20 between 1pm-3pm and 5-7pm.

The online virtual consultation events have been designed to be fully interactive, allowing for presentation of key project information and plans. Visitors will be able to engage directly with the project team via a live chat function, where they can ask any questions they might have about the project and share their feedback on the current proposals.

Project Manager Andy Henderson said: “The replacement of Kintore 132kV substation is key to maintain network reliability and security of supply in the local area as well as to help control the flow of energy across the North East, helping transport renewable electricity from where it’s generated to where it’s needed, supporting the transition to net zero emissions and the fight against climate change.

“As a responsible developer, we are committed to working with the local community as we continue to develop our proposals and we would encourage anyone who is interested in finding out more about our plans to come along to our face-to-face session in Kintore later this month, or drop into one of our virtual consultation sessions.”