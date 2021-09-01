RDA group faces closure

The RDA Buchan group faces a bleak future unless volunteers and people willing to be on the committee come forward

Members of the Buchan Branch of the Riding for the Disabled Association met recently to make plans for the resumption of sessions, which have not been run for the last 18 months because of the pandemic.

During this time, natural wastage has taken its toll on the number of people available to help with the running of the group.

With no new helpers or people willing to be on the committee, and if the key positions of Office Bearers and Trustees remain unfilled, Buchan RDA will cease to exist.

At its most basic level, volunteers are needed to provide practical support to make the experience a safe and positive one for the riders.

A certain level of physical fitness is required for this, and a little bit of equine knowledge would be advantageous, but one of the regular helpers explained that it is not just about working with horses and riders.

She said: “There is some essential administrative work involving record-keeping – both financial, and those relating to helpers and riders. Regular liaison with schools, Adult Resource Centres, and independent riders is required on an on-going basis. There are also responsibilities involving fundraising and grant applications. All of these operational activities are overseen by the Trustees.

Buchan RDA is based at Ladymire Equestrian Centre, just south of Ellon, where there is access to a purpose-built indoor school and an adequate selection of suitable horses and ponies.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The success of the activity is entirely dependent on input and support from volunteers. Riders’ parents, families, teachers and carers all recognise the benefits of riding as a form of regular exercise. Please help to ensure the future of Buchan RDA, so that it can go from strength to strength.”

If you think you can help, head to the AGM on Tuesday, September 21 in Auchnagatt Village Hall at 7pm.