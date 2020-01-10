REACH Team returns to Ellon

Have you set yourself new goals for 2020?

If they include focusing more on yourself, building your confidence, meeting new people, challenging yourself to try new things, gaining new skills and qualifications whilst having fun then Ellon's REACH Team 15 might be what you are looking for.

The next programme will begin at Ellon College Community Campus at Kellie Pearl Way on Monday, January 13 and will run until Thursday, April 2.

The programme is free to join and is available to anyone aged from 16 to 65 stable in recovery from health and well-being challenges whether physical, mental (including social isolation and lack of confidence) or dependency related.

If you are interested in taking part or would like more information contact Annmarie Morrison on 07970 707239 or email annmarie.morrison@aberdeenfoyer.com.