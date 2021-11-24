Recognition for Ellon Pipe Band retiree

From left: Mandy Annand; Richard Thomson MP; Drew Robertson, former Pipe-Major; Willie Taylor; Pipe-Major Elaine Strachar; and Elizabeth Robertson, lead drummer.

Mr Taylor is retiring from Ellon Pipe Band after an incredible 38 years of service to the band and the wider community.

His retirement was marked in a ceremony in Ellon at the weekend.

Ellon Pipe Band held a surprise retirement party Mr Taylor.

In a post on Facebook, the Band wrote: “Willie has been a massive part of the pipe band for the last 39 years we will all miss Willie's loyalty, dedication, enthusiasm, wit and banter.

“We all hope you enjoy your retirement Willie it is most certainly deserved

“Thank you for all the memories with us.

"A true gent and will be a massive loss in our family unit... however, you will always be a part of that.”

Commenting, Gordon MP Richard Thomson said: “It’s a pleasure to mark Willie’s 38 years of service to Ellon Pipe Band, piping in general and his service to the wider community in this way.

“In particular, Willie’s role in developing the long-standing relationship with the Belgian Koninklijke Harmonie Concordia silver band is worthy of special mention and speaks not only of his keenness to export pipe music overseas but also of his affinity with other bands and genres of music and bringing these to the North-east.

“I’m quite sure that Willie won’t be lost completely to the world of piping but I wish him well in his deserved retirement.”

The text of the Motion is as follows:

That this house acknowledges the hugely significant voluntary contribution of Mr Willie Taylor of Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire to the success and ongoing development of Ellon Pipe Band; further recognises Mr Taylor's pivotal role in developing the long-standing partnership between the Ellon Pipe Band and the Koninklijke Harmonie Concordia silver band from Maaseik, Belgium; and wishes him well as he retires from Ellon Pipe Band after an astonishing 38 years of service to the band and to community life in the Ellon area and beyond.