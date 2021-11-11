Rector thanks community for overwhelming response to poppy plea
Ellon Academy is marking Armistice Day by creating a poppy waterfall display and a striking poppy handprint painting created by senior pupils.
Last month, the school asked pupils, parents, carers, and families to make poppies to commemorate Armistice Day and the 100th anniversary of Poppyscotland to create the display.
Principal teacher Karin Leslie posted videos and tutorials on how to make poppies on the school’s Facebook account – from quite complicated knitting and crocheting to using red cupcake holders with tie fasteners.
Pauline Buchan, Ellon Academy’s Rector, said the school was overwhelmed with the response from the local community: “We’ve been inundated. Some pupil’s grannies have been knitting furiously and crocheting. We’ve got some amazing creations. Some pupils have come in with boxes full of poppies with different designs. Our staff have been involved as well. There were workshops over lunchtime where staff came in made their own poppies.”
The display was installed on Tuesday, November 9, in the school’s Sunken Social Area. S6 pupils have also created a picture of a poppy comprising of red handprints on a black background, which will be displayed alongside the poppies. Pupils are also learning about Armistice Day in history, geography, and modern studies classes. Some of the work in these classes will be displayed alongside the waterfall as well.
Pauline added: “I am so grateful to the local community in Ellon for their overwhelming response for our plea for poppies. It has been so heartening for me and the senior leadership team to see the generosity and support shown by the community and their willingness to acknowledge those who made the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy our freedom today.”
Gordon Michie, Head of Fundraising and Learning at Poppyscotland said: “On behalf of Poppyscotland I want to send sincere thanks to Ellon Academy—the display looks wonderful! Our work relies on supporters like Ellon Academy who champion our mission that those who have served or are still serving are deserving of our support to live life fully without disadvantage after service. The Poppy waterfall is a truly moving tribute to our fallen Servicemen and women, and as we mark the 100th anniversary of the Poppy, the display is even more poignant.”