Rector thanks community for overwhelming response to poppy plea

The Ellon Academy S6 Exec Team with Rector Pauline Buchan (middle left) and Principal Teacher of Humanities Karin Leslie (middle right)

Last month, the school asked pupils, parents, carers, and families to make poppies to commemorate Armistice Day and the 100th anniversary of Poppyscotland to create the display.

Principal teacher Karin Leslie posted videos and tutorials on how to make poppies on the school’s Facebook account – from quite complicated knitting and crocheting to using red cupcake holders with tie fasteners.

Pauline Buchan, Ellon Academy’s Rector, said the school was overwhelmed with the response from the local community: “We’ve been inundated. Some pupil’s grannies have been knitting furiously and crocheting. We’ve got some amazing creations. Some pupils have come in with boxes full of poppies with different designs. Our staff have been involved as well. There were workshops over lunchtime where staff came in made their own poppies.”

The display was installed on Tuesday, November 9, in the school’s Sunken Social Area. S6 pupils have also created a picture of a poppy comprising of red handprints on a black background, which will be displayed alongside the poppies. Pupils are also learning about Armistice Day in history, geography, and modern studies classes. Some of the work in these classes will be displayed alongside the waterfall as well.

Pauline added: “I am so grateful to the local community in Ellon for their overwhelming response for our plea for poppies. It has been so heartening for me and the senior leadership team to see the generosity and support shown by the community and their willingness to acknowledge those who made the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy our freedom today.”