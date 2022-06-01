Refugee Festival Scotland comes to Inverurie

Refugee artists Yamama (left) and Kidisti (left) with Yamama's son (centre) with one of the posters they designed.

This year’s festival runs from June 17-26. From music and dance to art exhibitions, gardening workshops, football tournaments and family-friendly picnics, the festival has something for everyone.

In a year that’s seen millions of people around the world forced from their homes by conflict and persecution, Refugee Festival Scotland aims to bring people from different backgrounds together to celebrate the many ways refugees contribute to life in Scotland. This year’s theme is storytelling in all its forms – from music, dance, theatre and film to visual art, cookery and conversation.

The diverse programme includes contributions from artists and performers who came to Aberdeenshire seeking refugee protection and the communities that have welcomed them.

An evening of Scottish and Arabic poetry and stories, performed by storytellers from the local community will be taking place at the Acorn Centre in Inverurie on Friday, June 24 from 7-9pm.

To book your place, email [email protected] Please note that this is a women only event.

Scottish Refugee Council Chief Executive, Sabir Zazai said: “Refugee Festival Scotland is an opportunity to celebrate the positive difference that refugees make to our communities and the warm welcome that Scotland has always offered to people seeking sanctuary. Now, more than ever, it’s important for us to celebrate diversity and share the stories of people who have made Scotland their home.

“This has been a year of terrible stories. War in Ukraine, unrest in Afghanistan, families stranded and separated by bureaucracy, Rwandan detention centres and people left with no option but to risk their lives on dangerous journeys in a desperate bid to reach a place of safety.

"But there are other, happier stories, and these are the ones that Refugee Festival Scotland aims to tell. Stories of friendship, resilience, hope and new beginnings. So please join us for this exciting programme of events, make new friends, have fun, and show the world that Scotland welcomes refugees.”