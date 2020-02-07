Relaunch for popular Ellon shop

The future of a much-loved Ellon convenience store is looking brighter thanks to a recent relaunch.

The former Costcutter store, located at The Square, was recently acquired by Eros Retail and has been renamed Greens of Ellon.

A special relaunch day was held at the shop on Saturday, February 1 for local residents to check out the changes to the store, while still enjoying the many products and services the former Costcutter store was famous for.

Those who attended the relaunch event were treated to free fudge doughnuts and free drinks, while others took part in a butchery masterclass by the shop’s master butcher, Barry Bartlet.

A children’s entertainer was also there on the day to keep the little ones amused while some even had their faces painted.

Speaking to the Times at the event Managing Director Harris Aslam said: “We took over the running of the shop in August last year.

“It was a challenge for us as Costcutter was historically successful in the town so we had to keep the best bits that the locals love.

“We had to understand our customers and the local community and keep the products that there was a demand for locally, for example we found that wool was very popular at the store.”

Renovation work at the shop started in December and should be completed in the near future.

Discussing the changes at the shop Harris said: “The heart of Costcutter was the butchery so we decided to start there and work around that.

“The shop has a modern environment now and we are about to launch a pre-packed range giving customers the same products but more flexibility so they can come in after work and pick up something for dinner. The opening hours have also extended to 10pm every night.

“We have new brands in store including Fisher & Donaldson, Costa Coffee and Skwishee but local is still a big part of what we do and we are working with over 100 suppliers as close to the store as possible including BrewDog, JG Ross, Sinclairs of Rhynie and Nicola’s Homebakes.

“We are also about to launch a zero-waste initiative in store working with Bare at Bridge Street.”

Harris added: “The feedback we have had so far has been phenomenal, the community has been supportive and we look forward to working with the community in the future.”