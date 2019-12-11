RI Presidential Citation for Ellon Academy Interact

The newly-formed Ythan Valley Rotary has been busy engaging with pupils at Ellon Academy.

Ellon Academy Interact is sponsored by the Rotary club and although the group is small and open to S1 to S3 pupils it has been very active during the year.

The academy group has gained an RI Presidential Citation for the third year in a row. The group meets weekly with teachers, with Ythan Valley Rotarians attending fortnightly and it provides opportunities for pupils to develop leadership skills.

Working closely with Ythan Valley Rotary, Interact has helped to transform the lives of others and inspire the young people of Ellon Academy to be active in the school and local community for a better society.

All of the volunteering hours are recorded for the Saltire Awards.

The Interact group has taken part in various activities including the planting of crocuses in the school garden and selling crocus brooches for End Polio Now.