School celebrates new kitchen

An Ellon school celebrated the official opening of its new state-of-the-art kitchen facility last week.

Ellon Primary School held a special opening ceremony assembly for staff, pupils and special guests on Friday, January 17.

Construction of the new kitchen extension at the school started during the summer holidays last year and took two terms to complete.

During the assembly acting head teacher Yvonne O’Neil said that food would be made at the school for the first time thanks to the new kitchen.

She also added that there has been “hardly any food waste” since the kitchen started operating.

The ribbons to the new facility were cut by the school’s youngest pupil Hayden, oldest pupil Neive, new school cook Kelly Corser and Astrid McLeod from Aberdeenshire Council Property and Facilities Management team.

After the ribbons were cut the school’s choir sang ‘Don’t Give Up on Me’ by Andy Grammer.

Once the assembly was over the pupils went back to their classes for their own tea parties to celebrate the new kitchen.

Speaking to the Times at the opening event Yvonne said: “The kitchen opened on Monday, January 6 without a hitch.

“The difference it has made so far has been phenomenal as before the meals had to be delivered from Meiklemill School, so now we don’t have to wait around for it.

“There has also been a reduction in food waste which is fantastic. We did have a bit of waste before so it’s great we have reduced that.

“The children are loving the new kitchen and so are the staff, this is the first time that they have been able to actually take part in food preparation on site here and they have had so much support.

“The teamwork across the whole authority has been great.”

Ellon and District councillor Isobel Davidson attended the opening event.

She commented: “This has been a long time coming but it is fantastic.

“It looks like we got it right with this new facility as it is absolutely fabulous.

“It is great that the school can use the hall again as it was dining space while the work was carried out.”

Parents were invited to come along and see the new kitchen in the evening.