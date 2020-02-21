Scottish nicht cash for ARI Liver Clinic

A fundraising Scottish night held in Ellon recently raised over £3,000 for a number of good causes.

The duo are pictured above with Margaret Morrison presenting a cheque for £1,001 to Dr Mackojama , Dr English and Dr Bathgate of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s Liver Clinic where Audrey and Margaret both received excellent care following their liver transplants.

Other causes that received a share of the cash included the Scottish Transplant Unit , Helimed and Hatton Surgery.

Lindsay said: “The team were delighted to hear about all our fundraising efforts. Thank you all once again for your donations and support. Really delighted with this achievement.”