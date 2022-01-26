Security improvements and a defibrillator for Balemedie Country Park

A grant of £3,457 has been awarded to Balmedie Leisure Centre Association to invest in facilities at the playing fields pavilion in Balmedie Country Park

Grants were awarded to organisations along the region’s coast by the North East Scotland Fisheries Local Action Group (NESFLAG).

The funding programme distributes revenues generated by Crown Estate Scotland, from which Aberdeenshire Council receives an annual allocation.

In a highly competitive application round – assessed and approved by NESFLAG, a cross-sector partnership comprising representatives from Aberdeenshire’s coastal and fishing sectors – the successful projects were selected for their positive economic, social or environmental impact on coastal communities.

A grant totalling £3,457 has been awarded to Balmedie Leisure Centre Association to invest in facilities at the playing fields pavilion in Balmedie Country Park.

A new CCTV system will be fitted to deter vandalism, and a defibrillator will also be installed.

Bill Murray of Balmedie Leisure Centre Association said: “Having a public access defibrillator available at the football pavilion is a fantastic asset that will be of reassuring benefit to all that use the football pitches and visit Balmedie Country Park.

"In an emergency it could be lifesaving, especially in a rural area like ours where ambulance response times may be longer.”

Aberdeenshire Council has recently received confirmation of a further allocation from Crown Estate Scotland and a new application round will be launched later this year.

Chair of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, Councillor Peter Argyle said: “I was hugely impressed with the projects which received funding last year.

“Once again this latest round of funding is supporting a variety of great local projects which will continue to develop Aberdeenshire’s coastal communities.

"It is particular inspiring to hear of such innovative projects being supported such as beach wheelchairs for disabled access down at St Cyrus and a quadbike for farm and coastal tours at Rosehearty.”

Vice-chair Councillor John Cox added: “The much-needed investment being made in our local sailing clubs, football pavilions and playing fields clearly demonstrates the wealth of opportunity our coastal communities have through this funding programme.

"I look forward to seeing these projects develop this year and would once again encourage local groups to start considering making bids to our 2022-23 funding programme.”

Jamie Wilkinson, Programme Co-ordinator, said: “Following the success of last year’s programme, the 2021-22 CCCF has proved to be equally popular.

"Despite relatively short timescales we received a high number of applications, and the approved projects will deliver a range of positive social, environmental and economic outcomes.”

He added: "We encourage any eligible groups to get in touch ahead of the forthcoming application window which we hope to open in the coming months.”