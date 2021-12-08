Significant tree-felling efforts will take months to complete

Haddo Country Park has been closed with immediate effect due to significant tree damage (Pic:Blair Nicholls)

The recent high winds have blown down thousands of trees – many of which are in popular parks or cemeteries.

A substantial number of hung-up and dangerous trees also require felling to ensure they are made safe and Forestry and Land Scotland has also urged members of the public to stay away from its forests.

Haddo country park has been closed with immediate effect for an initial period of two weeks owing to the significant tree damage as a result of Storm Arwen.

The initial fortnight closure will enable Aberdeenshire Council to carefully assess felling operations and it has now put measures in place to sign entrances and close off barriers and would urge everyone to stay away from affected areas.

Storm Arwen also devastated parts of the historic McDonald Wood near Ellon, with many trees being damaged to such an extent that they have left the area dangerous to enter and will again need extensive works which will take months to undertake to make them safe.

Contractors have started clearing the main drive through McDonald Wood and removing timber from paths, with any leaning or dangerous trees being felled and made safe.

However, given the sheer volume of trees requiring treatment across the region, the public is being warned that dangers will remain in these and many other parks, cemeteries and rural areas and that it will take many months to clear the backlog of felling.

Ewan Wallace, head of the council’s Environment and Sustainability Services, explained: “The safety of the public and our teams and contractors is paramount, yet we have already encountered the public walking past our operatives and contractors while they are felling trees. On no account do we want anyone risking their personal safety – or indeed their pets - by visiting our country parks until our teams have been in to clear the dangers.

“Public safety is our over-riding concern and we would urge the public to take notice of our closures and stay away from areas where there are trees down. We are also concerned that members of the community are trying to help us by using chainsaws to clear fallen trees, but in the interest of safety, I would insist you don’t do this.

"Our teams and external contractors are trained, qualified, insured and undertake careful risk assessments at every site, so please keep yourself safe and don’t try to cut down fallen trees or remove wood for firewood from council managed sites.

Another key focus of the local authority’s Landscape Services team has been to remove fallen or undermined trees around its schools and other properties, but fortunately there have been few cases of significant damage.