Storm Arwen: Schools across Aberdeenshire to stay closed Monday and Tuesday

Schools - Schools across Aberdeenshire will be closed to pupils and staff tomorrow (Monday) and Tuesday. Further information around remote learning will be communicated in the morning.

Vaccinations - All vaccination centres will be closed on Monday. Re-book online at www.nhsinform.scot/flu-vaccine/invitations-and-appointments/book-a-flu-or-coronavirus-booster-vaccination

Waste services - All Household Recycling Centres will remain closed on Monday. Aberdeenshire Council anticipate the household waste collections will proceed as normal tomorrow but residents should anticipate some disruption.

Police Scotland is continuing to work with partners in response to Storm Arwen and has advised that it will take some time for the area to recover from the impact.

Chief Superintendent George Macdonald said: "I declared a major incident yesterday when it became clear that the area was suffering the worst incidences for many years in terms of power outages and other effects on the people of the area. In conjunction with partners, the decision was taken to stand up the Local Resilience Partnership, which is made up of the emergency services, local authorities, utility providers and other bodies, groups and voluntary agencies.

"It is clear that, despite the best efforts of all involved, some parts of the area could take up to another 36 to 48 hours to recover and get back to normal in terms of power and water supplies, and other essential services.

"Therefore, we will be working hard to get back to normal and officers from Police Scotland are providing additional patrols in areas worst affected.

"Throughout the day officers have been working with partners and responding to issues across the road network, and within communities, affected by the adverse weather.

"Motorists are reminded to only travel unless absolutely necessary, checking with their transport provider or Traffic Scotland before setting off. Please allow extra time for your journey, ensure your vehicle is sufficiently fuelled and drive to the road conditions. Consider taking some warm clothes, food and water within your vehicle, in case of delays, and ensure your mobile phone is fully charged."

Those without power, please refer to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) on 105 who can provide relevant updates on power cuts and welfare support available.

Fallen trees or debris on the road should be reported to the council.

While the Met Office yellow warning for ice last night affecting much of Northern and Eastern Scotland has now expired, they advise that with the combination of today’s showers in the east and the low temperatures, it is likely that a Yellow Warning for Ice will be issued for parts of eastern Scotland for tonight. Please check the weather in your area via the www.metoffice.gov.uk/

An ongoing concern to all partners is the vulnerability of certain people within our communities, and the partnership is doing all it can to provide support, but everyone is encouraged to look out for those who they believe may be requiring additional support.

In an emergency, always dial 999.