Story of Kintore suffragette to feature in Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022

Scotland’s Year of Stories was launched with the help of some well-known story icons (Pic:VisitScotland/Chris Watt)

A nationwide programme of more than 60 events presented by a range of partners from national organisations to community groups has been unveiled in recognition of the wealth of stories inspired by, written, or created in Scotland.

Additional events will continue to be added throughout 2022.

Born in 1874 in Kintore, Caroline was a true pioneer: honorary secretary of the Aberdeen branch of the Women’s Social and Political Union, and a journalist at a time when there were only 66 female journalists in the UK.

Written in Doric dialect and English by award-winning writer Alan Bissett, and performed by Garidge Theatre’s cast of young people, this will be a fabulous celebration of local history and language.

The theatre piece will be performed in June 2022 at the Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “Scotland’s Year of Stories, and this exciting new events programme, offers an incredible platform to showcase the many sides of Scotland’s distinct, vibrant and diverse culture.

“We are inviting the world to delve into the wonderful experiences our stories create. From icons of literature to local tales, the year encourages visitors and locals to experience a range of voices, take part in events and explore the places, people and cultures connected to all forms of our stories, past and present.

“And it’s important to shout about Scotland’s new and untold stories. Year of Stories 2022 will shine a light on emerging, fresh and forward-looking talent and highlight the innovators that break boundaries across all forms of storytelling.

“As our valuable tourism and events industry continues to rebuild following the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year heralds an exciting new chapter while also providing quality opportunities for artists, creatives and audiences.”