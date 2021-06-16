Stroke survivor plans a Lands End to John O'Groats 1080 mile virtual cycle/walk

Willie will take up his challenge next month.

During July and August Willie Linklater from Inverurie will be getting on his bike to complete his challenge to raise funds for Exercise After Stroke Inverurie, a charity that i s close to his heart.

Exercise After Stroke Inverurie is a self-funding group.

Their mission is to promote structured, evidence-based exercises for Stroke survivors.

These exercises enable everyone to practice functional, daily movement patterns.

The exercises include squats & lunges, lifting & carrying, walking, rotations and reaches etc which are all important for maintaining independent living.

In addition, socialising is just as important for the group members as performing the exercises.

To date, Willie has raised a total of £930 of his £1,080 fundraising goal with donations still coming in.

Willie said: “Following my stroke in 2019 I attended a similar exercise class until Covid resulted in it ceasing to run.

“I know the importance that class had both in my rehab and socially following my stroke.

“This is the reason I have selected this local group to benefit from my fundraising event. I just need to clock up the miles now!

"I would like to thank again everyone who has donated to my fundraiser.”

He added: “I can’t wait to get started!!”

Those that have already made a donation via Willie’s Go Funding Page, has praised his efforts, with one writing, “You are truly inspirational in the sheer determination you have shown throughout this untimely ordeal!

"Well Done!”

To donate to Willie’s fundraising challenge , visit uk.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-exercise-after-stroke-inverurie.

Exercise After Stroke Inverurie meets every Tuesday from 2pm until 3pm at St Mary's Church Hall, St Mary's Place, High St, Inverurie.

Membership is open to people who have had a stroke (GP referral needed).