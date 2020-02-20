Strong entries destined for Royal Northern Spring Show

Aberdeen and Northern Marts will hold its first major event of the year next week.

The Royal Northern Spring Show will be held at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, on Wednesday, February 26.

The annual event, organised by the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS), always attracts a quality show of pedigree and commercial livestock from noted producers across the country.

Robin Anderson, head of operations livestock division for Aberdeen and Northern Marts, said: “We are once again privileged to be staging this important industry leading event in conjunction with the RNAS. Thainstone is at the heart of the agricultural community here in the North-east and as such provides the natural venue for such an event.

“We are also pleased to confirm that qualifying members of Aberdeen and Northern Marts, who attend this event, will benefit from our recently introduced members benefit scheme, which gives the lowest commission rates available in the country, as well as discounts in our catering outlets at Thainstone Centre.

“Our Think Thainstone campaign, which is available to all our qualifying members, again reinforces our commitment to the agricultural sector.”

Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ show and sale of multi-breed bulls, sponsored by Campbell Dallas, commences with the show at 8am in the Exchange, judged by Ian Goldie, Greenhill, Cummertrees, Annan.

The presentation of prizes will take place at 11am, followed by the sale at 12 noon in Ring 3, where producers will have the pick of 28 Charolais, 20 Limousins, 20 Simmentals, 18 Aberdeen-Angus, four Salers, two unregistered Salers, one Beef Shorthorn, one Hereford and a pedigree Charolais female.

A strong show of 45 exhibition cattle, sponsored by Northlink Ferries, will be judged by Lee Hopwood, on behalf of BT Kitson Butchers, Hutton Rudby, Yarm, North Yorkshire.

Judging takes place in the Exchange at approximately 11.30am, with the presentation of prizes and sale at 2.30pm in Ring 3.

Teams of exhibition cattle include nine from John and Craig Robertson, Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry; five from the Hendry family, Heads of Auchinderran, Keith; five from Michael Robertson and family, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul; four from Blair Duffton and Rebecca Stuart, Huntly and Insch; and four from Duncan Munro, Invercharron, Ardgay.

Annual consignments of pedigree bulls will also be forward from well-known herds in the north and North-east.

Last year’s overall champion in the exhibition calves was awarded to an April, 2018-born Limousin cross British Blue heifer named I’ll Be There from Michael Robertson and family, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul. She sold for the top price of £4,600.