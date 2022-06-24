Summer Reading aims to bring a fun activity to children, adults and friend groups across Aberdeenshire

People of all ages are encouraged to pick up a book this summer.

The annual reading event has been successfully bringing together young people, families, and friends in reading activities over the summer months for the past 21 years.

Organised and led by Live Life Aberdeenshire’s Library team, this year’s event went live on Monday this week.

In preparation for Summer Reading, staff have been visiting local schools promoting the big event.

People of all ages are encouraged to pick up a book this summer.

People of all ages are being encouraged to take part because reading is good for positive health and wellbeing, takes you off to other worlds, can reduce stress and help aid sleep. Research has shown that children and young people that continue to read over the holidays maintain literacy levels too.

Communities across Aberdeenshire are avid readers, evidenced during the recent national “Keep the Heid & Read” campaign, where Aberdeenshire was placed second in Scotland for the greatest number of people that pledged to read for 6 minutes or more.

Jane Brebner, Support Librarian, said: “There are several ways to get involved in Summer Reading from browsing the shelves at your local library, or checking out the Digital Library where eBooks and eAudiobooks can be downloaded, read, listened, or shared with your family.

“We are also encouraging readers to take part in a creative competition linked to The Book of Deer; a 10th-century illuminated manuscript which will be returning to the North-East of Scotland this summer for the first time in more than 1,000 years.”

Go to the Live Life Aberdeenshire website for all the information you need, including how to download a collector’s card to record activities and an entry form for the Creative Competition.

Go to www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/live-life-at-home, or pop into one of our Libraries and pick up a card. Once you have completed your collector’s card return it via email or drop it off at your local library and it will be entered into our prize draw.