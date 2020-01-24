Support for social enterprise

Local social enterprise Wood RecyclAbility has received funding support from international firms in a bid to help their expansion plans.

Wood RecyclAbility is looking to raise £150,000 to expand and offer more opportunities for adults with learning disabilities.

The social enterprise has been providing practical work experience and training for people with additional support needs for 22 years and has prevented over 30,000 tons of waste wood from going to landfill.

The social enterprise makes a range of products such as bird tables, planters and garden benches from the waste wood.

The Ellon-based organisation has now received a £20,000 funding boost from CNOOC International as they look to purchase equipment to diversify their work by recycling rigid plastic and mattresses.

This comes after BP offered £1,000 last month to support their work, along with a new contract secured with NHS Grampian to create 150 lockable boxes made from recycled wood.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin welcomed the funding and said: “I know this money will make a real and tangible difference.”

Operations manager Brian Reid said: “This is a fantastic start to our fundraising efforts, to enable us to recycle more rigid plastics and embark on mattress recycling.

“As a social enterprise we really appreciate the generosity given to us both in terms of time and funding from CNOOC International.”