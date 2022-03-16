Surveillance zone imposed as Collieston poultry flock is found to have bird flu

Poultry owners must comply with restrictions to limit the spread of bird flu.

In order to limit the further spread of disease, appropriate restrictions have been imposed on the premises and any identified contact premises, plus the area of the Surveillance Zone.

To limit the risk of spread of the disease, the remaining birds at the premises have been humanely culled and a 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone have been declared around the infected premises.

Within these zones, a range of different controls are now in place. These include restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure, and restrictions on bird gatherings.

Scotland’s Chief Veterinary Officer Sheila Voas said: “We have already made clear that all bird keepers – whether major businesses or small keepers with just a few birds – must ensure that their biosecurity is up to scratch to protect their birds from disease and prevent any contact between their birds and wild birds.

“Keepers who are concerned about the health or welfare of their flock should seek veterinary advice immediately. Your private vet, or your local Animal and Plant Health Agency office, will also be able to provide practical advice on keeping your birds safe from infection.

“The risk to the general public's health from avian influenza is very low. However, the risk to people with intensive exposure to infected birds is considered to be low.

“Food Standards Scotland advises that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for consumers, and it does not affect the consumption of poultry products, including eggs.”

Producers and bird keepers must comply with the Order to House Birds, which came in to effect on November 29, 2021, or to ensure their birds are kept separate from wild birds. The Order is in addition to regulations that were brought in across Britain as part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) on November 3, 2021.