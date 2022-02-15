Tarves streets to be named after doctor and philanthropist

Five street names were needed for a new housing development on Duthie Road in Tarves.

Suggestions had been put forward by local residents, Tarves Community Council and Aberdeenshire Council officers.

The proposed street names were considered by the Formartine Area Committee on Tuesday, February 8.

Laing was submitted by a resident as a tribute to the much admired village doctor.

The name was supported by Tarves Community Council and received permission from Joan Ross, Dr Laing’s daughter, to the use of Laing as a street name.

Carnegie was proposed by the Community Council to celebrate philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

Tarves was the first country parish in the north of Scotland to adopt the Free Library Act.

On hearing this, the philanthropist Andrew Carnegie donated £100 to the trustees of the Melvin Hall to enable an extension to the hall to create a Public Library.

It was opened in 1875. To this day it continues to be known as the Carnegie Room. Carnegie donated a significant number of books to the Library.

The names Melvin and Corbett were also put forward by the Community Council.

Melvin was suggested after the former Tarves School headmaster who gifted money in his will to enable the Melvin Hall to open in 1875.

Corbett was proposed after a benefactor to the Tarves Heritage Centre.

A fifth name, Drumfinnie, is named after a local hill and did not require approval during the meeting as the street is not named after a person. The name was suggested by Tarves Community Council and has been approved by local members.

Councillor Andrew Hassan thanked the Community Council for their suggestions.

He said: “These are all relevant people to Tarves who have done excellent service to the community.”