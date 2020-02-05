Tesco scraps tinned multipacks in stores

Tesco stores in Ellon and Inverurie will replace plastic-wrapped multipacks with plastic-free multibuys on tinned food eliminating 350 tonnes of plastic from the environment.

Tesco has announced it will become the first UK retailer to remove plastic-wrapped multipacks from all Tesco stores and replace them with plastic-free multibuys.

This will see 67 million pieces of plastic eliminated.

Tins will be available individually, with no plastic wrap holding them together any more from March 2.

They’ll still be eligible for multibuy deals, representing the same good value for customers, just without plastic.

It is estimated some 183,000 tinned multipacks are bought every day at Tesco.

More than 40% of Tesco customers include multipacks in their shop.

Multipacks of baked beans, tuna, tinned tomatoes and soup are among the most frequently-bought grocery items in the UK.

The change applies to both Tesco own brand products and branded products.

It will help more than eight million households in the UK reduce the amount of plastic they use.

It contributes to Tesco’s commitment to remove 1bn pieces of plastic from its own brand products by the end of 2020.

Tesco CEO Dave Lewis said, “We are removing all unnecessary and non-recyclable plastic from Tesco.

“As part of this work, removing plastic wrapped multipacks from every Tesco store in the UK will cut 350 tonnes of plastic from the environment every year and customers will still benefit from the same great value ‘multipack’ price. This is part of our plan to remove 1 billion pieces of plastic in 2020.”

At the end of last year Tesco removed all hard to recycle materials from Tesco own brand products and is working with suppliers to do the same.

In August last year, Tesco also briefed 1500 suppliers that packaging will be a factor in its decisions on which products are sold in its stores.