The beach is calling for Charlie House sandwalkers

More participants are encouraged to take part in The BIG Sand Walk next month.

Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions and their families, is urging people to take part in a challenge along the stunning Aberdeenshire coastline.

The BIG Sand Walk on Sunday, September 12, begins at Newburgh Beach with fundraisers putting their best foot forward south down the coast towards Balmedie Beach, a 5.5mile journey taking in some of the world’s most renowned coastline.

Supporters will be helping the charity to edge closer to the £4million halfway point in their fundraising efforts to build a specialist support centre on the grounds of Aberdeen’s Woodend Hospital.

In June, it was announced that the Charlie House Big Build Appeal, which was launched in November 2018, had reached £3.6million and the charity needs to secure £4million to kick start the build project.

The £8million centre will have eight-bedrooms, with additional family accommodation, set in 4 acres of ground.

The state-of-the-art building will feature a sensory room, library, spa pool, craft room, teen den, soft play area, therapy room, star room, for end-of-life care & bereavement, outdoor play area and sensory gardens as well as adaptable meeting space and office space for the Charlie House team and medical staff.

Louise Andrew, Charlie House CEO, said: “We are urging people across the region to gather friends and family, pull on their trainers, and take part in the BIG Sand Walk. Every single step that each person takes on this challenge will help us take another step towards making the Big Build happen.

“There are many families and their children across the north-east who will benefit hugely from this facility being opened in Aberdeen and we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of all of our supporters so far. Now, we are so very close to the halfway mark and once we reach that we can cut the ground, so the more people that can step up to this challenge the closer we are to seeing work begin on site.”