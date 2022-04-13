Three charged in connection with blaze at village hall
An 18-year-old man and two boys, aged 15 and 13, have been charged in connection with wilful fireraising at a derelict building in Kingseat.
By Dawn Renton
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 10:36 am
Updated
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 10:36 am
The incident happened around 7.40pm on Tuesday, April 12, at the derelict village hall on Marshall Mackenzie Road.
The 18-year-old will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal and the two boys will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.
Emergency services were alerted shortly before 8pm on Tuesday night about a fire at a building in the village, about 10 miles north of Aberdeen.
Three appliances were deployed to tackle the blaze.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was extinguished in the early hours of Wednesday morning.