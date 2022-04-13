Three charged in connection with blaze at village hall

Emergency services were called after fire broke out at the derelict village hall

The incident happened around 7.40pm on Tuesday, April 12, at the derelict village hall on Marshall Mackenzie Road.

The 18-year-old will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal and the two boys will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Three appliances were deployed to tackle the blaze.