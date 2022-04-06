Trees planted to commemorate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee

P7 pupil and House Captain Isaac Masson with The Vice Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire Joanna Marchioness of Aberdeen

The trees planted in the grounds of the Tarves Parish Church replaced five trees which sadly came down during Storm Arwen in November last year.

Tarves Parish Church have kindly given permission to Tarves Primary School since August 2021 to use their outdoor area beside their Youth Hall for the school to run Forest School sessions for all pupils from Nursery to Primary 7.

The Green Canopy ceremony is one of several events across Aberdeenshire and beyond marking this most remarkable milestone of The Queen’s reign, which began in 1952.

Tarves School pupils enjoying the fire

The Vice Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire was joined by Head Teacher Lara Conn, Forest School Leader Jackie McBeath, and pupils during the tree planting ceremony on Tuesday, March 29.

Mrs Conn said: “It was an honour to welcome the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Joanna, Marchioness of Aberdeen to our school.

"The children were really excited about this special event.

“The trees will not only act as a symbol of Her Majesty The Queen’s enduring reign but they will also be useful for outdoor learning and help the environment.”

Mrs Conn added: “It was great to be able to replace the trees that came down during Storm Arwen and to recognise Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at the same time.

Miss McBeath said: “I am really grateful for the support shown by Tarves Parish Church, and we wanted to make this ceremony a chance to say thank you to our greater community.

"Also to teach our pupils the importance of planting trees for future generations and the huge benefits they provide to the environment.”

There are several Green Canopy three planting ceremonies taking place at schools across Aberdeenshire to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.