Tribute paid to community stalwart Alan Cameron

Tributes have been paid to Alan Cameron who passed away earlier this month.

Alan was a former Rector of Ellon Academy, former SNP councillor for the Ellon Town ward until standing down at the 2007 election, and a former Leader of the Opposition Group on Aberdeenshire Council, as well as being involved in many local community organisations including Ellon Burns Club and Ellon Castle Gardens.

A statement on behalf of everyone at Ellon Castle Gardens read: “The trustees, patrons, members and supporters of Ellon Castle Gardens would like to pay tribute to Alan Cameron following his recent death.

"Alan's passion and dedication have been instrumental in the success of Ellon Castle Gardens, making it a wonderful legacy for the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Gordon MP Richard Thomson and Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin also paid tribute.

Richard Thomson MP said: “I first got to know Alan through politics and while his commitment to the SNP and Scottish Independence were unswerving, without a doubt his greatest public contribution was his decades of service to the town and people of Ellon, to whom he has left a legacy beyond compare.

“As Rector of Ellon Academy he had a positive influence on thousands of young minds. After ‘retirement’, he then went on to serve as a councillor for Ellon and for several years as leader of the SNP Group on Aberdeenshire Council.

"In addition to his steadfast dedication to the church, he was at the heart of many community groups and societies and most recently, was instrumental in securing the re-opening to the public of the Ellon Castle Gardens.

“Alan was always to be seen smiling at the heart of community events. An enthusiastic singer and scholar of Gaelic, he also put on musical evenings, bringing together artistic talents from all across the North-east.

"I had the particular pleasure of playing the fiddle for him at one such event, where the music to be played had been composed for him by Evelyn Glennie, whom he had taught when she was a pupil at Ellon Academy.

“The community of Ellon is so much the richer from the contribution that Alan has made over the years to the town and its people. He will be very fondly remembered and very sadly missed throughout the community. My thoughts are very much with his wife Elizabeth and their family at this time.”

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin said: “I’ve known Alan Cameron since I was twelve years old. Like many people of my generation in the Ellon area, he will be remembered as our headmaster at Ellon Academy. A kind man who combined massive support for with strong expectations of his pupils.

“One of my most treasured memories of Alan will be accompanying him in 2016 to the opening of the new Ellon Academy; former headmaster and former pupil marvelling at the new building, and sharing memories of the old one.