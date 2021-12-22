U68S at Headiton to be closed for up to six months for tree-felling and repair works

The closure will be in place for up to six months.

It comes in light of not only issues with fallen trees, but significant damage to carriageway and verges.

Following the tree removal works – which are being undertaken by the landowners - sufficient time will be available to carry out the substantial repair works to the verges and sections of the road surface itself.

Access will be maintained to properties and businesses. Residents should determine which is the safest route for them to travel to their homes.

Roads Manager for Garioch and Kincardine and Mearns, Brian Strachan, explained: “The trees remain the responsibility of the adjacent landowners who have taken prompt action to cut up and remove the bulk of the main trunks. However the root plates and stumps, together with the overhanging trees are also their responsibility and we hope they will take action to make safe and clear the area at an early date.

“Once all the trees and stumps have been removed, we will repair the road verges and the road surface itself, but cannot start this process until the tree work is fully completed.”

Council teams and landowners have undertaken a tremendous amount of felling and clearing work across Aberdeenshire in recent weeks in order to open up rural road network, but there remains a substantial amount of work still to complete.