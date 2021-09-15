Udny pumpkin patch celebrates record year

Udny pumpkin patch is celebrating a record year with 5,000 pumpkins.

The two-acre pumpkin field is now full of beautiful orange fruit, ranging from whoppers weighing more than 15kg, to minis that fit in the palm of a hand.

There are also white “ghost” pumpkins, warty pumpkins and even blue pumpkins growing at the site, which opens in mid October to visitors.

Micaela Emslie, 2, from Udny, visiting the pumpkin patch

Owner Jenny Fyall said: “It’s not easy growing pumpkins in the north of Scotland. If you think about where they traditionally grow best it’s in the sunniest parts of America.

“They love sunshine and don’t like growing on wet ground or being battered by too much wind.

“However this year the weather has been on our side. We’ve had sun when it counts. In some years we are lucky if even half of our pumpkins are fully orange by Halloween but this year they’ve been turning orange since August! It’s the best year we’ve ever had.”

Jenny Fyall, owner of Udny Pumpkins

As well as choosing pumpkins for Halloween, visitors to the farm can climb on hay bales, pet friendly sheep and meet baby chicks, hens and turkeys.

Mrs Fyall added: “We are so excited to welcome visitors to the pumpkin patch this year. After the past 18 months with all the covid restrictions it’s really wonderful to see people, especially children, running around enjoying themselves in the fresh air.”

The field also features mini pumpkins that fit in the palm of a hand.

Udny Pumpkins is also home to some chickens.

Udny Pumpkins will host thousands of visitors next month - just in time for Halloween.